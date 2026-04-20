4.1M looking to become registered voters

MORE than 4.1 million applicants are now looking to become registered voters in time for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

According to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), a total of 4,164,098 applications for voter registration have already been received across all regions during the period of October 20 to April 18.

Seeing the most number of applicants is Calabarzon with 680,795 individuals; followed by Central Luzon with 460,166; and National Capital Region with 429,304.

Other regions with high number of voter registrants are the Bicol Region with 251,827; Central Visayas with 246,815; and Davao Region with 202,367.

Meanwhile, the Register Anywhere/Anytime Program has 10,017 applicants.

The voter registration period nationwide, except in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), began in October 20, 2025 and will run until May 18, 2026 with the Comelec looking to enlist as many as four million individuals. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)