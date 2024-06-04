43 volcanic earthquakes recorded in Kanlaon

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has recorded 43 volcanic earthquakes from the Kanlaon Volcano, which erupted on Monday evening, June 3, 2024.

In a situational report on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Phivolcs said that over the past 24 hours, the volcano emitted a 5,000-meter tall plume, which was considered “voluminous” and lasted for six minutes.

The plume drifted in the southwest and south-southwest direction.

The volcano also generated 797 tonnes of sulfur dioxide flux the day before the explosion while its edifice remained inflated.

Phivolcs has raised the alert level for Kanlaon from Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 2, indicating the current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could potentially lead to further explosive eruptions.

It has recommended a ban on entry into the four-kilometer radius permanent danger zone, as well as flying of any aircraft close to the volcano.

In a television interview, Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said phreatic and short-lived explosive eruptions in the next few days may be expected.

“Kapag dumadami naman ang earthquakes natin [at ang] ground deformation and volcanic parameters ay lalala, pwedeng magkaron ng magmatic eruption. If this happens, pwedeng itaas namin ‘yung alert level from Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 3,” he said.

(When the number of earthquakes increase [and the] ground deformation and volcanic parameters get worse, magmatic eruptions can occur. If this happens, we can raise the alert level from Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 3.)

In a situational report, the Negros Occidental Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) said a total of 1,562 individuals or 210 families in the province were displaced due to the eruption.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said they have deployed policemen on the ground for the maintenance of peace and order.

“Minomonitor natin yan at kahapon nga ay nagsabi at nagremind ‘yung ating PNP na paghandaan natin ‘yung lahat ng mga sakuna, disaster papalapit na tag ulan at ito nga nagkaroon ng pagsabog sa Kanlaon diyan sa mga Negros Occidental,” she said.

(We are monitoring that and yesterday, our PNP said and reminded us that we should prepare for all disasters, the rainy season, and now the explosion in Kanlaon in Negros Occidental.)

“So readily available for deployment ‘yung ating mga search and rescue operation at handa magbigay ng tulong ang PNP sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno at siyempre doon sa LGU at ‘yung mga ganito pong mga insidente ay asahan niyo ang PNP ay laging handang tumugon sa mga ganitong mga klaseng ng mga insidente,” she added.

(So our search and rescue operations are readily available for deployment and the PNP is ready to provide assistance to government agencies and of course to the LGU and for incidents like this, expect the PNP to always be ready to respond to such incidents.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)