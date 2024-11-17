43,000 families displaced due to 'Pepito'

MORE than 43,000 families were preemptively evacuated due to the threat posed by Super Typhoon Pepito.

In a press briefing on Saturday, November 16, 2024, Office of the Civil Defense Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said a total of 43,623 families or 134,653 individuals agreed to forced evacuation implemented by the local government units (LGUs) especially in the Bicol region.

Super Typhoon Pepito made landfall in the vicinity of Pangasinan, Catanduanes at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday.

It is expected to make another landfall in the vicinity of Aurora Sunday afternoon, November 17.

In addition to proactive evacuations, Nepomuceno noted that emergency response assets have been prepared, including family food packs and hygiene kits.

He said 36,694 uniformed personnel are on standby for search, rescue, and relief operations, and a total of 2,299 land vehicles, watercraft, and navy vessels ready for deployment.

Nepomuceno noted that due to ground saturation brought about by the series of typhoons, storm surge and landslide-prone areas are now more susceptible to such incidents.

He also cautioned that the projected peak height of storm surges, reaching two to three meters in low-lying or exposed coastal localities, posed a significant threat.

Earlier, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Administration (Pagasa) senior weather specialist Chris Perez highlighted reports of flooding in Tiwi, Albay, indicating a stronger weather system that could potentially affect coastal areas on Sunday.

The state weather bureau also warned of storm surges in coastal communities.

“We aim for zero casualty with Pepito. We’ve undergone massive preparations in Regions 1, 2, Cordillera Administrative Region, Regions 3, 4-A, 8, and Calabarzon,” Nepomuceno stated.

As of Sunday, the Ambuklao, Binga, San Roque and Magat dams in Luzon opened their gates to allow the releasing of water ahead as Pepito is also forecasted to pour heavy rains over the region.

As of 11 a.m., the eastern portion of Polillo Islands including Burdeos, Patnanungan, and Jomalig are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5 due to "Pepito." (TPM/SunStar Philippines)