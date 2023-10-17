4,500 cops may be deployed as Board of Election Inspectors

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has a standby pool of 4,429 police personnel who are ready to take duties as Board of Election Inspectors (BEIs) during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30.

In a press conference on Monday, October 16, 2023, PNP Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said the 4,429 policemen will be stationed at the Bangsamoro region, Northern Mindanao, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) and Bicol.

“Not that these areas are perennial election flash points, but some of the parameters for the classification of election areas are present in these localities, such as the presence of threat groups, historical data of election-related incidents and intense political rivalry; and presence of organized crime and partisan armed groups,” he said.

Out of the 42,001 barangays in the country, 356 were under the red category, 1,325 under orange and 1,196 were classified as under the yellow category.

Areas under yellow category are those with history of election-related violence during the two previous elections, as well as during the current election period and the existence of intense partisan political rivalry.

Under the orange category are areas where there is a serious armed threat from terror groups and other analogous armed groups combined with the factors considered under yellow category.

Areas under the red category are those with grave concern, which exhibits combined factors under yellow and orange categories. These areas can be placed under the control of the Commission on Election.

Majority of the areas under the red category are in the Bangsamoro region.

Acorda said these classifications provide the PNP a better perspective of the security conditions in certain areas to assist them in setting priorities for operational management in the deployment of forces and distribution of resources.

From August 28, which marks the beginning of the election period, the PNP has so far conducted a total of 251,592 checkpoint operations supervised by local Commission on Elections (Comelec) officers for the implementation of gun ban and other election-related laws.

As of October 15, these operations resulted in the confiscation of 1,103 firearms while 1,479 violators were arrested.

Acorda held a command conference on Monday where they discussed the possibility of local officials interfering with the results of the election.

“We have given instruction to our police officers not to be a part of any partisan politics and that includes even to the local government chief executive, kung may mga mainvolve man ay hindi dapat sila magpapagamit, that is our instructions. If meron mga individuals or chief executives involved so far we have not received any report as to that effect,” he said.

PNP deputy chief for operations Lieutenant General Michael John Dubria said all PNP units have been placed on heightened alert as part of security preparations for the BSKE, as well as for the observance of the upcoming All Saints' and All Souls’ Day. (SunStar Philippines)