47 Luzon areas declared under state of calamity amid habagat

A TOTAL of 47 areas across Luzon have been placed under a state of calamity amid the effects of the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Friday, August 14, 2026.

In a report, the NDRRMC said as of 8 a.m., 21 municipalities and cities in Pampanga and 23 local government units (LGUs) in Cavite were under a state of calamity due to the effects of habagat.

The municipalities of Calumpit in Bulacan and Rodriguez in Rizal, as well as Dagupan City in Pangasinan, were also under a state of calamity.

A declaration of a state of calamity means that a community or province has suffered significant damage or disruption due to a disaster.

The declaration allows the immediate release of emergency funds for relief, rescue, rehabilitation and recovery efforts, as well as the imposition of price controls and anti-hoarding measures, particularly on essential goods.

The NDRRMC said it recorded 37 landslides, mostly in the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Calabarzon and Mimaropa, amid the effects of habagat.

It also reported that 450 areas in the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Mimaropa were experiencing heavy flooding.

A total of 1,253,010 families, or 4,344,354 individuals, in 3,768 barangays in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, CAR, Central Luzon, National Capital Region (NCR), Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula were affected by habagat.

Of the affected population, 14,605 families, or 52,087 individuals, were staying in evacuation centers.

The disaster bureau also recorded 21 deaths, 17 injuries and two missing persons related to the extreme weather disturbances.

The NDRRMC said power, water supply and communication service interruptions were also reported in the affected areas.

Damage to the agriculture sector was estimated at P390,953,898.04, while damage to infrastructure was pegged at more than P3.3 billion.

The disaster bureau said a total of 495,415,334 worth of assistance, including food and non-food items and financial aid, had been provided to affected communities. (TPM)