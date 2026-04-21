4.7M workers benefit from 2025-2026 pay hikes

NEARLY 4.7 million minimum wage earners across the Philippines have benefitted from the latest minimum wage orders issued by the different Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs).

In a statement, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said millions of workers have benefitted from the 16 wage orders that provided daily pay increases for private establishments ranging from P20 to P100.

"With the wage increases, an estimated 4,694,886 minimum wage earners directly benefited from the wage orders," said DOLE.

It also said that almost nine million workers are projected to benefit indirectly from the approved salary adjustments.

"About 8,757,032 full-time wage and salary workers earning above the minimum wage may also indirectly benefit from upward adjustments at the enterprise level arising from the correction of wage distortions or the narrowing of pay gaps between different job levels," said DOLE.

During the 2025-2026 minimum wage review cycle, the department said a total of 16 wage orders for private establishments have been issued by the regional wage boards.

Meanwhile, the 2026-2027 wage review cycle is expected to begin in May 2026, particularly in the National Capital Region.

According to DOLE, the ongoing effects of the crisis in the Middle East will surely be factored in when the regional wage boards begin reviewing the minimum wage rates in their respective areas.

The department said all RTWPBs are closely monitoring the socioeconomic conditions following the start of the war in the Gulf region that has caused a surge in prices of fuel, as well as basic services and commodities.

"Concerns related to the Middle East situation, its effects on prices of basic commodities and its impact on wages shall be taken into consideration during the next minimum wage review cycle," said DOLE.

It said the close monitoring will be aided by the RTWPBs' conduct of consultations and public hearings with tripartite partners and other stakeholders.

"Through consultations and public hearings, RTWPBs will consider regional realities, enforced by social dialogue and tripartism," said DOLE. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)