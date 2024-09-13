48 former bets face misrepresentation cases

ASIDE from dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, several former candidates are now facing criminal charges from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for allegedly committing material misrepresentation.

Data provided by the Comelec show that at least 46 Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) candidates and two barangay candidates are facing election offense charges for misdeclaring their Certificates of Candidacy (COCs).

Among the SK candidates, 41 ran for positions on the SK council, while 5 ran for SK chairperson.

The two barangay candidates, meanwhile, both ran for positions on the Barangay Council.

The candidates facing material misrepresentation charges are from different parts of the country, including Metro Manila, Albay, Camarines Sur, Quezon, Bulacan, Mountain Province, Abra, Sorsogon, Cavite, and Laguna.

Similar charges were also filed against candidates in Maguindanao, Misamis Occidental, Leyte, Antique, Zamboanga del Norte, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Cebu, Davao City, and Samar.

In a press briefing, Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said the presence of other similar material misrepresentation cases proves that Guo is not being singled out.

"This clearly shows that we are not singling out Mayor Alice Guo. We file misrepresentation cases on a regular basis," said Garcia.

He added that the same principle will apply when candidates for the May 2025 elections file their COCs.

"Once you lie about your age, residence, voter registration, or citizenship, that is considered misrepresentation. The Comelec will go after you," Garcia said. (SunStar Philippines)