480,000 apply for voter registration across regions

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, that more than 480,000 have already applied to become registered voters in time for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Data from October 20 to November 16 showed that there are a total of 483,334 applicants for voter registration.

Of the total, 389,042 applicants are for the barangay polls, while 94,292 applied to become Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) voters.

Having the most number of applicants is Calabarzon with 103,752 individuals.

This is followed by the National Capital Region with 63,630 and Central Luzon with 54,080 applicants for voter registration.

Meanwhile, the Register Anywhere/Anytime Program has 1,911 applicants.

To note, the voter registration period will run until May 18, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)