49 cadets charged over PNPA hazing incident

“Forty-nine ang kinasuhan, seven ang kinasuhan for the anti-hazing act non-bailable. ‘Yung the rest of them were dismissed from the academy because of dishonesty. So 49 lahat ang nakasuhan doon,” he said.

(Forty-nine individuals were charged, and seven were charged under the Anti-Hazing Act, which is non-bailable. The rest were dismissed from the academy due to dishonesty. So a total of 49 were charged in that case.)

“‘Yung 42 kasi na present sa kuwarto habang ginagawa ‘yung karumal-dumal na bagay ay nanood lang sila, tumahimik lang sila, nagtulog-tulugan lang sila eh, sila ang nadismiss rin. Yun mga hindi nag witness, ‘yung mga ayaw magsalita natanggal rin sila pero wala silang kaso kungdi dishonesty lang ‘yung 42,” he added.

(The 42 who were present in the room while the horrific act was being done just watched, remained silent, or pretended to be asleep, and they were also dismissed. Those who did not witness it and those who refused to speak were also removed, but they did not face charges -- only dishonesty cases were filed against the 42.)

The victims were reportedly subjected to hazing on Good Friday, April 3, 2026, where they sustained burns and injuries after being splashed with a mixture of drain cleaner and muriatic acid.

Initial findings indicate the hazing stemmed from a disciplinary issue after underclassmen were blamed for an incident involving a cadet who planned to resign.

Due to the incident, then PNPA director Police Major General Andre Dizon and eight others were relieved from their posts. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)