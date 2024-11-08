49 more UAE OFWs avail amnesty

FORTY-NINE additional overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) successfully arrived home on Friday morning, November 8, 2024, after availing of the amnesty program of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a brief statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday reported that 49 OFWs, along with two dependents, arrived safely at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)-Terminal 1 in Pasay City aboard Philippine Airlines flight PR 659.

"With this 11th batch, the number of OFWs and dependents repatriated under the UAE Amnesty Program has reached 707 OFWs and 49 dependents," said the DMW.

With the UAE Amnesty Program extended until the end of 2024, DMW Undersecretary Felicitas Bay urged overstaying OFWs anew to avail of the program.

"We urge overstaying Filipino workers in the United Arab Emirates to take advantage of the amnesty program," said Bay.

She said the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in UAE is ready to provide assistance to those that intend to apply for the amnesty amnesty program.

"OFWs, who have trouble in the approval of their amnesty application, may seek the assistance of the MWO in UAE," said the DMW official.

On the other hand, she said those with pending criminal cases in the UAE are not qualified for the amnesty program.

"They are not covered by the amnesty program and their charges need to be cleared first," Bay said.

Originally set to end on October 31, the UAE Amnesty Program was extended until December 31, 2024. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)