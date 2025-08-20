49 Saudi OFWs return home

FORTY-NINE distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) returned home from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on late Tuesday, August 19, 2025, after staying at the Bahay Kalinga shelters in Jeddah and Al Khobar.

In a social media post, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Wednesday said that 49 OFWs safely arrived back in Manila in two batches from Saudi Arabia.

"They experienced unfortunate situations with their overseas employment, and have requested assistance to return home back with their families," said the DMW.

It said the first batch had 17 OFWs from Al Khobar via flight Qatar Airways QR932.

The second batch included 32 OFWs and two dependents from Jeddah via Saudia Airlines Flight SV870.

The department said the OFWs were immediately provided with immediate financial assistance through the DMW Aksyon Fund.

The returning OFWs were also provided with temporary accommodation and transportation services back to their respective provinces. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)