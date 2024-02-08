49 still missing in Davao de Oro landslide

SEARCH and rescue operations continued Thursday, February 8, 2024, for 49 individuals who went missing due to the landslide in Maco, Davao de Oro.

In a radio interview, Office of the Civil Defense Davao Director Ednar Dayanghirang said seven perished due to the landslide while 31 were injured and 49 were still missing.

“Hopefully, today magbago (na ang numbers) at makita na ang iba,” he said.

Dayanghirang said search and rescue operations are ongoing, noting that the weather is getting better.

He said the landslide site remains prohibited to the public and only members of the search, rescue and retrieval operations are allowed.

Dayanghirang said danger assessment is also ongoing within the vicinity of the landslide site.

The landslide occurred on the evening of Tuesday, February 6, in Zone 1, Barangay Masara in Maco, Davao de Oro that houses the garage of a mining company.

Majority of the victims were employees of the mining company who were then on board a bus on their way home.

The combined effects of northeast monsoon and trough of low pressure area have been affecting the Mindanao region since January 28, resulting in flooding and landslides.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 47 rain-induced landslides have been recorded in Northern Mindanao, Davao, Caraga and Bangsamoro region.

A total of 356,166 families or 1,193,443 persons were affected by the bad weather in 779 barangays, in which 18,551 families were inside evacuation centers.

Local disaster risk reduction and management offices in the region said 21 persons were killed due to incidents brought about by the weather.

A total of 1,308 houses and over P123 million worth of infrastructure were also damaged. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)