495.7K families in 7 regions affected by recent cyclones: NDRRMC

MANILA – Families affected by a series of powerful storms that battered the country have reached 495,788 from seven regions, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday.

In its 8 a.m. update, the agency said the families from 4,974 barangays in Regions 1, 2, 3, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Region 5 and the Cordillera Administrative Region are displaced by Nika (Toraji), Ofel (Usagi) and Pepito (Man-yi).

About 111,549 families are being served inside 3,176 evacuation centers and another 47,736 families outside.

The agency has yet to receive reports of deaths from the typhoons.

About 25 were reportedly injured, but only two from Region 5 are undergoing validation.

Damaged houses were placed at 11,759 and these were recorded in Regions 1, 2, 3, 5 and the CAR.

Classified as "partially damaged" were 10,234 while those considered "totally damaged" were at 1,525.

Damage to agriculture was estimated at PHP8.64 million in Regions 1 and 3.

Infrastructure damage was placed at PHP469.85 million in Regions 2, 3 and the CAR. (PNA)