4Ps beneficiaries to soon get SSS 'low-cost' social insurance

BENEFICIARIES of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) can soon avail themselves of low-cost social insurance from the country’s social insurance program, Social Security System (SSS).

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with SSS President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rolando Macasaet on Monday, July 8, 2024, at the DSWD Central Office.

The MOA covers the 4Ps AkanSSSya Program, in which both parties will develop a contribution subsidy table specifically for 4Ps beneficiaries based on an actuarial study and the beneficiaries’ actual capacity to pay the minimum monthly amount of P570.00.

Gatchalian expressed his gratitude to the SSS, saying it is another upgrade for the program to ensure that 4Ps beneficiaries are self-reliant, self-sufficient, and productive members of society.

As part of the program, 4Ps beneficiaries will have the option to become voluntary paying members. They can register through SSS and will be provided orientation through regular Family Development Sessions (FDS) and during the "Pugay Tagumpay" exit program events.

Macasaet said 4Ps voluntary members can process their online contributions through an online payment system.

He also said that he believes DSWD will focus on developing and deploying automated systems for frontline services and streamlining the disbursement of benefits.

In line with the MOA signing, Gatchalian announced that the agency is upgrading the program to include additional grants for beneficiaries to prevent them from slipping back into poverty.

“Sa ganitong paraan, naniniwala po kami na pag grumaduate ang 4Ps beneficiaries namin sa programa, mayroon po silang SSS coverage na aasahan,” Gatchalian said.

(In this way, we believe that 4Ps beneficiaries who graduate from this program have the SSS coverage to look forward to.)

The program's upgrade involves revisiting the agency’s policies, as mandated by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

4Ps is a national strategy for poverty reduction established by Republic Act No. 11310, also known as the “Act Institutionalizing the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps),” which was signed into law on April 17, 2019. (Juvffe Almendras, UP Cebu Intern)