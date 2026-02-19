4th impeachment complaint vs. VP Sara filed

MANILA – A fourth impeachment complaint was filed Wednesday in the House of Representatives against Vice President Sara Duterte, centering on allegations that she failed to fully disclose assets in her Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) and may have amassed unexplained wealth disproportionate to her lawful income.

The verified complaint, filed by Atty. Nathaniel Cabrera and endorsed by House Committee on Human Rights chair Bienvenido “Benny” Abante Jr. of Manila and Deputy Speaker Francisco Paolo Ortega V, was formally received at 6:34 p.m. by House Secretary General Cheloy Garafil.

The complaint accuses Duterte of culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, bribery and other high crimes.

At the core of the new filing are allegations that certain assets, bank accounts, cash holdings and property transactions were either omitted, understated or not fully reflected in her SALNs.

The complaint argues that the Constitution requires full transparency from high public officials and that any material nondisclosure or accumulation of wealth manifestly disproportionate to legitimate income constitutes an impeachable offense.

The complainant is seeking a forensic review of bank records, property transfers and related financial documents to determine whether public funds were converted into private assets and whether her declared net worth accurately reflects her true financial position.

The unexplained wealth allegations are linked to broader claims of irregular confidential fund disbursements amounting to at least PHP612.5 million from December 2022 to the third quarter of 2023, covering both the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd).

The complaint cites the rapid encashment of PHP125 million in December 2022 — allegedly liquidated within 11 days — and subsequent findings by the Commission on Audit (COA) flagging irregularities.

COA later issued notices of suspension and disallowance covering PHP73.287 million in questioned expenditures.

The complaint also points to allegedly fabricated or defective receipts, unverifiable payees and duplicated entries, as well as sworn affidavits describing the transport of large sums of cash in duffel bags.

Beyond the financial allegations, the complaint reiterates earlier accusations that Duterte publicly admitted to having “asked a person” to kill President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and former Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez — an act described in the complaint as a subversion of constitutional order.

The allegations are backed by sworn affidavits and witness statements, including that of Duterte’s alleged bagman Ramil Madriaga; official liquidation and accomplishment reports from the OVP and DepEd; COA audit memoranda and notices of disallowance; Philippine Statistics Authority certifications on purported payees; congressional hearing transcripts; public statements of the respondent; and Joint Circular No. 2015-01 governing confidential and intelligence funds.

The complainant urged the House Committee on Justice to conduct a full investigation, issue subpoenas for financial and audit records, and, if warranted, transmit Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for trial.

The filing marks the fourth impeachment case lodged against Duterte, following three earlier complaints that also raised issues over her public statements, alleged misuse of confidential funds and refusal to fully cooperate with congressional oversight.

With four impeachment complaints now pending, the House must determine whether the allegations — particularly those involving SALN disclosures and unexplained wealth — meet the constitutional threshold for impeachment under Article XI of the 1987 Constitution.

Under the Constitution, the Vice President may be removed from office for culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes, or betrayal of public trust. (PNA)