4th suspect in American marine biologist killing surrenders

ANOTHER suspect in the killing of American marine biologist Kent Carpenter has surrendered to the police.

Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Allen Rae Co, in a press conference in Camp Crame on Friday, July 17, 2026, said the suspect surrendered to the Negros Island Region Police Regional Office early Friday morning, July 17, 2026.

“Siguro na-guilty po siya kasi di ba ang initial natin ay four lamang sila so siguro gusto niya rin maglabas ‘yung partipasyon niya sa krimen and this coincides naman, corroborates ‘yung kuwento po nung isang lookout, so ang ano natin dito hindi po malalaman nung live-in partner dahil nasa loob lang sila ng bahay. Hindi niya alam actually kung sino or meron bang lookout. So lumalabas dalawa po ang lookout as of now,” he said.

(Perhaps he felt guilty because, initially, we only had four individuals involved. So maybe he also wanted to reveal his participation in the crime. This also coincides with and corroborates the account of the other lookout. What we have here is that the live-in partner would not have known about it because they were only inside the house. She actually did not know who the individuals were or that there was a lookout. So, as of now, it appears that there were two lookouts involved.)