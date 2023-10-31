5 barangays in Lanao del Sur town holds BSKE a day late

FIVE barangays in the Municipality of Bayang in Lanao del Sur held the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) one day late due to delays in the delivery of poll paraphernalia.

In an “urgent memorandum,” Lanao del Sur Election Supervisor Udtog Tago said the elections failed to push through on October 30 in Barangays Central Lalapung, Cadayonan, Lumbac Cadayonan, Bialaan, and Linao.

"The paraphernalia for Central Lalapung and Cadayonan were not received by the Special EB's for some reasons, which we don't know but serious as such that it holds the releasing," said Tago.

"The other three were released but the voting did not take place from time release at past 12 p.m. and until evening," he added.

The five barangays have a total of seven clustered precincts involving 1,724 registered voters.

Tago said the situation forced the local Commission on Elections (Comelec) office to reset the BSKE to Tuesday, October 31.

"In view of the high tensions among aspirants and supporters as manifested by the non-conduct of election, we in the PJSCC, after thorough assessment and evaluation, decided to apply the contingency provided in the General Instructions," he said.

"It is recommended that the resetting be on the day following the election or the next day to be human and reasonable," added Tago.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, October 31, Comelex Chairman George Garcia said they are looking at filing possible criminal and administrative charges against those responsible for the delay in the conduct of the BSKE.

"We cannot let this go. Otherwise, these incidents will just be repeated in the future," said Garcia. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)