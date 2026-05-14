5 cancer drugs added to VAT-free list

FIVE medicines against cancer have now been included in the List of Value-Added Tax (VAT) Exempt Drugs and Medicines of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In its Advisory 2026-0596, the FDA listed five more anti-cancer drugs as now being VAT-free.

Included in the list are medicines for cancer, namely Human Papillomavirus Vaccine [Types 16 and 18] (Recombinant, Adjuvanted, Absorbed), Vinorelbine (as tartrate), Docetaxel, Carboplatin, and Paclitaxel.

Also in the list of medicines exempted from VAT are four other medicines for different illnesses.

These include medicines for diabetes (Tirzepatide), for hypertension (Verapamil Hydrochloride), for high cholesterol (Eicosapentaenoic Acid + Docosahexaenoic Acid), and for tuberculosis (Rifapentine + Isoniazid).

"In line with Philippine government’s continuing efforts to ensure accessible and affordable healthcare, the FDA issues this Advisory to inform the public of the latest updates on the List of VAT-Exempt Drugs and Medicines," said the FDA.

Under the Create Law, VAT exemption is being granted to drugs and medicines for cancer, diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension, kidney diseases, mental illness, and tuberculosis.

The law mandates the FDA to identify and transmit the official list of VAT-Exempt drugs and medicines to the implementing agencies, namely the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Bureau of Customs, and Department of Trade and Industry. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)