5 cops killed in Shariff Aguak ambush

FIVE policemen were killed in an ambush perpetrated by still unidentified gunmen in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur on the evening of March 28, 2026.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the victims, all members of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, were attacked by unidentified armed suspects while on their way back to their detachment after conducting patrol and police visibility operations.

“The Philippine National Police strongly condemns the senseless and cowardly ambush against its personnel in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur on the evening of March 28, 2026,” said Nartatez.

Three police personnel were also injured following the incident.

Nartatez has ordered the conduct of intensified hot pursuit operations, in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, to ensure the swift identification and arrest of the perpetrators.

He expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

“This heinous act is a direct assault on law enforcement and a threat to peace and order. We assure the public that all necessary measures are being undertaken to bring those responsible to justice,” the top cop said.

“We will not waver. This attack will not go unanswered. Justice will be swift, certain, and uncompromising,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)