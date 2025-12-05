5 cops sacked over alleged P14M robbery

Five policemen in Central Luzon were relieved from their posts for their alleged involvement in a P14-million robbery in Porac town.

Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones, Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) director, confirmed the report in a statement issued on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

The officers, reportedly assigned in Angeles City and Zambales, were tagged in the alleged theft of P14-million from a contractor in Porac town.

“As a standard procedure, the police personnel initially linked to the incident were relieved from their posts while the investigation is ongoing,” Peñones said.

He added that a deeper probe is underway through a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG).

“PRO-3 draws the line clearly: any police officer who abuses the badge will face criminal and administrative charges. Walang palusot. Any misconduct in Central Luzon will not be tolerated,” Peñones stressed.

The police official also assured the public that transparency, integrity, and professionalism remain non-negotiable within PRO-3.

“Regarding reports of alleged police involvement in Angeles City, PRO-3 will exert full effort to determine the extent of personnel participation. Initial actions have already been taken to ensure accountability, and further measures will be pursued once the investigation is complete. Commanders on the ground are empowered to address misconduct as necessary,” he added.