5 dead, 87 missing as Palawan-bound ship catches fire

FIVE individuals were confirmed dead while 87 others remained missing after a passenger vessel caught fire in waters off Coron, Palawan.

Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said 43 passengers were rescued from MV June Aster after fire broke out inside the vessel at around 6:45 pm. on Wednesday, September 9.

The missing individuals are still the subject of rescue operations.

“The casualties will be turned over to Coron Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) for proper disposition,” the PCG said.

Cayabyab said based on the manifest, the boat which was bound for Coron, was carrying 117 passengers and 17 crew members./ TPM