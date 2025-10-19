5 dead amid ‘Ramil’ onslaught

FIVE members of a family were killed after a tree fell on their house in Pitogo town, Quezon province, amid the onslaught of Tropical Cyclone Ramil (international name: Fengshen).

In a Facebook post, Quezon Governor Angelina Tan expressed condolences to the family of the fatalities.

“Nagkipag-ugnayan na po tayo sa pamilya para sa agarang tulong at suporta sa panahong ito ng pagdadalamhati,” she said.

(We have already coordinated with the family to provide immediate assistance and support during this time of mourning.)

Police reported that the victims, aged 66, 35, 11 and a month-old baby, were sleeping inside their house in Barangay Cawayanin when the buri palm tree fell into their hut.

Ramil made landfall in the coastal town of Gubat, Sorsogon on Saturday evening, October 18.

As of Sunday afternoon, October 19, Ramil maintained its strength as it was about to exit the Luzon landmass.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 2 was hoisted over the central and southern portions of Benguet (Itogon, Bokod, Atok, Kapangan, Tublay, La Trinidad, Baguio City, Tuba, Sablan), the central and southern portions of La Union (Rosario, Pugo, Tubao, Santo Tomas, Agoo, Aringay, Caba, Naguilian, Burgos, Bagulin, Bauang, City of San Fernando, San Juan, San Gabriel, Bacnotan, Santol, Balaoan, Luna), Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, the northern portion of Bataan (Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Orani, Samal, Abucay, Morong, Pilar, City of Balanga), the northern and central portions of Metro Manila (Caloocan City, Quezon City, City of Valenzuela, City of Marikina, City of Malabon, City of Navotas, City of Pasig, City of San Juan, City of Mandaluyong, City of Manila, City of Makati, Pateros, Taguig City, Pasay City, City of Parañaque), and the northern and western portions of Rizal (Rodriguez, Teresa, City of Antipolo, San Mateo, Taytay, Cainta, Angono).

Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the rest of Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the rest of La Union, Aurora, the rest of Bataan, the rest of Metro Manila, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Rizal, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, the western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Cabusao, Pasacao, Pamplona), and Burias Island were under TCWS 1. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)