5 dead due to 'Julian' onslaught

THE death toll due to the onslaught of Typhoon Julian has increased to five, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

In a situational report on Sunday, October 6, 2024, the NDRRMC said two of the fatalities were senior citizens aged 87 and 67 from Ilocos Norte who both died due to drowning.

There were two casualties from Ilocos Sur aged 37 and 15 also due to drowning while one from Sta. Ana, Cagayan due to electrocution.

The disaster bureau also said there were more than P321 million worth of loss in the agriculture sector due to Julian as well as over P934 million damage to infrastructure and P92.6 million worth of irrigation facilities.

It also recorded 2,456 damaged houses.

The NDRRMC said a total of 91,871 families or 317,671 individuals were affected by Julian.

Based on the data provided by the bureau, the Ilocos Region sustained the most damage due to Julian, among all the affected regions particularly in northern Luzon. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)