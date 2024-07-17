5 DepEd officials resign ahead of Angara’s assumption to office

THE Department of Education (DepEd) confirmed on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the resignation of five ranking officials of the agency ahead of Senator Sonny Angara’s assumption to office.

The five officials who stepped down were DepEd spokesperson and Vice President Sara Duterte’s chief-of-staff Michael Poa, Undersecretary for Administration Nolasco Mempin, Assistant Secretary Sunshine Fajarda, Assistant Secretary for Procurement Reynold Munsayac, and Assistant Secretary for Administration Noel Baluyan.

All of them were appointed by Duterte, who recently resigned as DepEd secretary.

Their resignation will be effective on July 19, the same date of effectivity of Duterte’s resignation.

In a statement, Angara said that he respects the decision of the DepEd undersecretaries and assistant secretaries who tendered their courtesy resignations ahead of his assumption as the new DepEd chief.

“We eagerly anticipate taking on our new role this Friday. Any appropriate appointments will be announced soon as we intend to hit the ground running and drive immediate progress,” Angara said.

Angara is set to assume office as the new DepEd secretary on July 18, 2024. (Jerry Yubal, VSU intern)