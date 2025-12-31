5 die from non-communicable diseases before NY celebration

FIVE people died due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) amid the holiday season, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

Based on the latest data from its 10 pilot sites, the DOH said it recorded five deaths from acute complications of NCDs.

“There were five fatalities in total, of which three died of stroke and two died of acute coronary syndrome,” the DOH said.

The deaths were among the 288 NCD cases recorded from December 21 to December 31 (4:59 a.m.).

“This is five percent higher than the 274 cases recorded during the same period in 2024,” the DOH said.

These include 180 cases of acute stroke, with 53 involving individuals aged 60 to 69.

The DOH said of the total, there were also 77 cases of acute coronary syndrome, of which 28 involved individuals aged 60 to 69.

The figures also included 31 cases of bronchial asthma, with eight involving children aged 0 to 9.

The DOH then advised the public to maintain normal blood pressure, stay physically active, and seek immediate medical attention if they experience numbness or weakness in any part of the body to avoid acute stroke.

To prevent acute coronary syndrome, the health department urged the public to avoid overeating, smoking, drinking alcohol, and stress, and to seek immediate medical attention if they experience chest tightness or difficulty breathing.

The DOH said preventing bronchial asthma requires avoiding triggers such as dust and smoke, keeping the environment clean, and carrying inhalers and medication.

Cases of NCDs are among those closely monitored by the DOH during the holiday season. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)