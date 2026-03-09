5 fraternity members involved in neophyte’s hazing death surrender

FIVE fraternity members allegedly involved in the hazing death of maritime student Mark Kenneth Alcedo, 19, surrendered.

In a press conference Monday, March 8, 2026, Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office chief Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said a 19-year-old man surrendered to the Dasmariñas City mayor while four others, aged 18, 19, 21, and 22, surrendered to the General Trias City mayor on Sunday.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla identified those who surrendered in General Trias City as John Lee Tuliao, 22; Archie Rosil, 21; Kenneth Ompod, 18; and John Rey Torrecampo, 19.

Remulla said Tuliao and Torrecampo brought Alcedo to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from injuries sustained during Tau Gamma Phi fraternity initiation rites on March 1.

Tuaño said nine more suspects have yet to surrender.

Tuaño said the suspects face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Law. The cases were filed via regular filing, meaning authorities cannot detain the suspects until a court issues an arrest warrant.

Two days after Alcedo’s death, the driver of the vehicle that brought him to the hospital surrendered.

Remulla said a neophyte who underwent hazing alongside the victim identified the participants. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)