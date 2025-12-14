5 high-value drug suspects yield over P173.4M in drug bust

AUTHORITIES arrested on Saturday, December 13, 2025, five high-valued drug personalities who yielded over P173.4 million worth of illegal substances.

In a report, the police said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust in Taguig City around 1 p.m.

Recovered from the suspects were more or less 25 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, with an estimated value of P173.4 million and around 1,770 grams of marijuana worth P2.655 million.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 were filed against the suspects aged 24, 54, 40, 29 and 25.

Philippine National Police acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the operating units for the decisive and disciplined law enforcement action.

“Malinaw na ang PNP ay seryoso at tuloy-tuloy sa laban kontra ilegal na droga. Hindi po tayo titigil hangga’t hindi natin napuputol ang operasyon ng mga sindikatong sumisira sa ating mga komunidad,” he said.

(It is clear that the PNP is serious and relentless in the fight against illegal drugs. We will not stop until we put an end to the operations of the syndicates that are destroying our communities.)

All seized items were properly inventoried and documented, with alternative recording devices utilized to ensure transparency and accountability throughout the operation.

Nartatez said the seizure of the illegal drugs effectively disrupted a major drug supply line intended for Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

“This seizure is highly significant. With more than 27.27 kilos of illegal drugs taken off the streets, libo-libong Pilipino ang nailigtas mula sa pinsalang dulot ng ilegal na droga (Thousands of Filipinos have been saved from the damage caused by illegal drugs),” he said.

Nartatez stressed that the PNP will sustain pressure against organized drug groups.

“There is no safe place for drug syndicates in Metro Manila or anywhere in the country. Hindi mahalaga kung gaano kalaki ang inyong operasyon, mahahanap at mahaharap kayo sa batas (It doesn’t matter how big your operation is; you will be found and held accountable under the law),” he said.

Following the operation, Nartatez directed the police drug enforcement group and intelligence units to conduct immediate follow-up operations to determine possible links to larger drug syndicates.

“This is not just about arrests and confiscation of illegal drugs. This is also about protecting our communities, especially the youth, and enforcing the rule of law,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)