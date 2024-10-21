5 key takeaways on Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan’s conviction

FORMER Maguindanao Governor Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison for graft and malversation of public funds, following his mismanagement of P400 million intended for essential farm-to-market road projects in 2009.

Here are the key points surrounding the recent conviction of former Maguindanao Governor Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan:

The charges and conviction

Former Maguindanao Governor Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan was found guilty of graft and malversation of public funds related to the mismanagement of P400 million intended for the construction and rehabilitation of farm-to-market roads in 2009.

The Sandiganbayan third division sentenced him to 8 to 12 years in prison for violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Severe penalties imposed

In addition to his prison sentence, Ampatuan received a harsher penalty of reclusion perpetua (life imprisonment) for malversation of public funds, alongside a fine of P393 million.

This amount represents the funds he mismanaged, which he must repay to the National Government with an interest of six percent per year until fully paid.

Public office disqualification

The court's ruling also includes a perpetual disqualification from holding any public office. This means Ampatuan will be barred from participating in any governmental roles or responsibilities for the rest of his life.

Co-accused acquitted

Interestingly, Danny Taki Calib, Ampatuan’s co-accused in the case, was acquitted of all charges. This highlights the complexities of legal proceedings and how outcomes can vary for individuals involved in the same case.

History of graft convictions

This conviction marks the sixth time Ampatuan has been found guilty of various graft charges since October 2022. His repeated legal troubles underscore ongoing issues of corruption and mismanagement in local governance, particularly in regions like Maguindanao.