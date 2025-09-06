5 Luzon road sections closed due to 'habagat', LPA

MANILA – Five national road sections in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Cagayan Valley Region have been rendered impassable to all types of vehicles due to the combined effects of "habagat" or the southwest monsoon and a low-pressure area (LPA), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Saturday.

In a report to DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, the Bureau of Maintenance confirmed that as of 10 a.m., the following road sections are closed:

1) Baguio-Itogon Road (Tertiary Road), K0263+200, Sitio Goldfield, Barangay Poblacion, Itogon, Benguet, due to soil collapse;

2) Balbalan -Pinukpuk Road (Tertiary Road) K0522+800-K0522+820, Pinukpuk Jct., Pinukpuk, Kalinga, due to soil collapse;

3) Lubuagan-Batong Buhay-Abra Boundary Road (Tertiary Road) K0476+250, Balatoc, Pasil, Kalinga, due to soil and rock collapse;

4) Cabagan-Sta. Maria Road (Secondary Road), Cabagan - Sta. Maria Overflow Bridge, K0451+462 - K0451+942, Brgy. Casibarag Norte, Cabagan, Isabela and Maozzozzin, Sta. Maria, Isabela, due to high water elevation;

5) Cagayan-Apayao Road (Tertiary Road), Itawes Overflow Bridge 1, K0519+(-706)-K0519+(- 678), Sta. Barbara, Cagayan-Apayao Road, Piat, Cagayan, due to scoured bridge approach.

The DPWH added that warning signs have been installed to guide motorists and quick response teams are conducting clearing operations for the immediate reopening of affected roads.

On the other hand, two national road sections are passable only to light vehicles:

1) Kennon Road (Primary Road) K0223+020, Sitio Camp 2, Barangay Twin Peaks and along Rockshed approach, Camp 6, Tuba, Benguet, due to soil collapse, damaged slope protection and road slip;

2) Luyang-Poo-Lazi Road (Tertiary Road) K0018+250 - K0018+300, Cangomantong, Lazi, Siquijor, due to road slip.

Meanwhile, as part of ongoing preparedness efforts, 7,209 personnel and 1,347 pieces of equipment have been prepositioned and deployed as quick response wssets across Luzon, the Negros Island Region and Eastern Visayas. (PNA)