5 ‘Maute rebel members’ killed in Lanao del Norte clash

A SUSPECTED sub-leader of the Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group (DI-MG) and four of his alleged “followers” were killed during a series of encounters with the military in Lanao del Norte on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Soldiers from the 103rd infantry brigade were engaged in an armed confrontation with suspected members of the terrorist groups in Barangay Cadayonan and Barangay Maganding in Munai town, resulting in the death of Najeb Laguindab, also known as Abu Jihad or Abu Yad, sub-leader of the group.

Five soldiers were also wounded in the clash.

Also killed were Abu Yad’s “followers” Johaiver Dumar, Salman Dimapinto Nasrudin, Mohaimen Hadji Ali, and a certain Muslima/Payko.

Ali allegedly served as one of the lookouts during the December 3, 2023 bombing at the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City.

Of the eight key perpetrators of the MSU bombing, seven were already neutralized. Only Nasser Daud, alias Mahater/Ustads Nasser/Mas’Od, has remained at large.

Troops also recovered one M16 rifle, one M14 rifle, and other war materials at the clash site. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)