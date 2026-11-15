5 nabbed, 2 hurt as police stop protesters from marching to Asean Summit venue

FIVE individuals were arrested, while two others were injured as protesters tried to march toward the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City amid the opening of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

A scuffle between the protesters and the police ensued after law enforcers prevented the protesters from proceeding to the summit venue from Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila.

Manila Police District chief legal officer Police Captain Felino Nabato said the five individuals were arrested for causing disturbance and staging a protest outside the designated freedom park.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) action regional director Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano earlier warned protesters to respect designated freedom parks or face the full force of the law during the Asean summit.

He stressed that the Philippines, as host of the 49th Asean Summit, has a responsibility to demonstrate its readiness, stability, and hospitality to visiting heads of state, foreign delegates, and international guests.

The NCRPO chief also underscored that the protection of public order must never come at the expense of people's constitutional rights. He directed police personnel to exercise maximum tolerance, professionalism, restraint, and respect for human rights in dealing with demonstrators.

Abrahano also made clear that any allegation of wrongful arrest, unlawful dispersal, abuse of authority, or other police misconduct will be taken seriously and will not be tolerated.

He assured that all allegations will be investigated and any personnel found to have violated the law or the police operational procedures will be held accountable. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)