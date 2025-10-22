5 out of 10 Filipinos want Marcos to focus on addressing inflation

MORE Filipinos have expressed belief that addressing inflation should be the focus of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. among other issues that hound the country.

In a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations from September 24 to 30, 2025, it showed that 56 percent of the 1,500 adult respondents across the country believed that reducing the price of rice, other food products, and basic necessities should be on top of the government’s priorities, particularly for Marcos.

It also showed that 31 percent responded that Marcos’ focus should be addressing corruption issues in the government, including those involving the Department of Public Works and Highways, while seven percent were inclined toward providing adequate education.

“This survey highlights the urgent reality that Filipinos are still struggling to afford basic food,” Stratbase President Dindo Manhit said in a statement.

“Filipinos are sending a strong message: Do not forget to address inflation and ensure food security while strengthening transparency and accountability in government spending,” he added.

The country’s inflation rate stood at 1.7 percent in September 2025, higher than the 1.5 percent headline inflation in August 2025 but lower than the 1.9 percent recorded in the same month last year.

In January 2025, the headline inflation was at 2.9 percent.

The Philippine Statistics Authority noted the surge in food costs was attributed to a series of storms that flooded farms and destroyed crops. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)