5 persons under police custody dead in vehicular accident while aboard police mobile

FIVE persons under police custody (PUPC) were dead in a vehicular accident involving a police mobile in Quezon City Friday, April 24,2026.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said the incident happened around 11 a.m. in Barangay Payatas when the PUPCs were aboard the police mobile en route to a jail facility. Four police personnel were also injured following the incident.

Based on initial investigation, the mobile’s brake malfunctioned before it rammed into a concrete wall. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)