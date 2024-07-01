5 Pinoy seafarers from Houthi-attacked vessel return home

FIVE Filipino seafarers from a Houthi rebels-attacked carrier ship have been successfully repatriated back to the Philippines.

In a statement, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the five seafarers were among the 27 crew members of M/V Transworld Navigator.

They arrived on Sunday, June 30, while the others are expected to be back in the country by Tuesday, July 2.

The repatriated seafarers received financial and other forms of assistance from the government. They were also assured of sustained support in their reintegration.

The repatriation was in coordination with the licensed manning agency and the shipowner.

The vessel was hit by a missile launched by the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea last week.

The Houthi rebels have been launching attacks on international vessels with Filipino crew members traveling the Red Sea region since last year in support of the Palestinians amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

At least 21 Filipino seafarers have since returned to the Philippines after their ships were attacked by the group.

A Filipino sailor is still missing while two were killed. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)