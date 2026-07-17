5 Pinoy seafarers injured from drone attack at Black Sea

FIVE Filipino seafarers got injured while aboard an oil and product tanker that was hit by an apparent drone attack while transiting the Black Sea on July 8, 2026.

In a social media post, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that a total of five Filipino crew members of M/V Blue got injured.

"The attack damaged the vessel's stern, including its propeller and engine room, and triggered a fire that was later extinguished," said the DMW.

Of the five injured seafarers, two were repatriated on Wednesday evening via Turkish Airlines Flight TK084 and arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)-Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

As for the other three Filipino crew members, who sustained burn injuries, the department said they have been evacuated from the vessel and are currently receiving treatment at different medical facilities.

The department said the two repatriated seafarers received financial assistance from the government before being turned over to their licensed manning agency.

The DMW also directed the manning agency to ensure continued medical treatment and psychosocial support to the seafarers.

M/V Blue had a total of 18 Filipino crew members with each of them accounted for after the incident. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)