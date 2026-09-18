5 students hurt in another school shooting in South Cotabato

FIVE students were rushed to the hospital following a shooting incident inside Banga National High School in South Cotabato Friday, September 18, 2026.

South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo S. Tamayo Jr. said the minor suspect, who allegedly shot four of his fellow students before shooting himself, was among those brought to the hospital.

“Medyo delikado ang kalagayan ng iilan sa kanila,” Tamayo said.

(The condition of some of them is quite serious.)

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., the police said.

Tamayo said initial investigation showed that the minor suspect was a member of the “True Crime Community,” although authorities were still investigating the nature of the online community and its possible connection to the incident.

“Iniimbestigahan pa rin kung ano ito at ano ang nakapaloob sa internet community or organization na ito,” he added.

(They are still investigating what this is and what is involved in this internet community or organization.)

Tamayo urged the community, particularly students and parents of the school, to remain calm, noting that the incident was an isolated case.

He said the school has security guards funded by the local government unit to ensure the safety of students. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)