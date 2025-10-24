5 things to know about Enrile’s acquittal in the PDAF case

AFTER years of legal proceedings, former senator and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile has been acquitted of his remaining graft charges linked to the multibillion-peso pork barrel scam. Here’s a quick look at the key details:

1. Enrile, now 101, is cleared of graft charges

The Sandiganbayan Special Third Division has acquitted Enrile over the alleged misuse of his P172.8 million Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF). The ruling was penned by Justice Ronald Moreno and promulgated on October 24, 2025.

2. Co-accused also walk free

Also acquitted were Enrile’s longtime chief of staff Jessica Lucila “Gigi” Reyes, former deputy chief of staff Jose Antonio Evangelista II, and businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles, along with 15 others. The court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.