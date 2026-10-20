50 party-list groups lose Comelec registration

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has canceled the registration of 50 party-list organizations more than a year after the May 2025 National and Local Elections (NLE).

In its Resolution 11281, the Comelec en banc ruled to cancel the registrations of 50 party-list groups.

These party-list groups are A Teacher, Ako-OFW, Arte, Ahon Mahirap, Ako Padayon, Aktibong Kaagapay, Arise, Asap Na, Ang Komadrona, Apat Dapat, ABP, Pamilya Muna, Babae Ako, Banat, Bayan Muna, BTS Bayaning Tsuper, BG Party-list, Boses, Buhay, and Bunyog.

Also on the list are Click Party, Diwa, Frontliners ang Bida, Help Pilipinas, Hugpong Federal, Ipatupad, Lunas, Magdalo, Maharlika, Epanaw Sambayanan, Maagap, Pamilyang Magsasaka, Pinoy Ako, RAM, Toda Aksyon, Tictok, Tulungan Tayo, Turismo, United Frontliners, and Wifi.

Completing the list are 1AAAP, 1 Utak, Agbiag, Ako, FFP, Grecon, Inang Mahal, 1 Lambat, Luntian, and 1P.

Under the law, the Comelec may cancel the registration of party-list organizations for failing to participate in the last two preceding elections or failing to obtain at least 2% of the votes cast under the party-list system in the two preceding elections.

The poll body, meanwhile, hinted that more party-list groups may be delisted if deemed necessary.

"This Resolution is without prejudice to the failure to file a Manifestation of Intent to Participate of retained party-list groups or organizations, and to the filing of any Petitions for cancellation or disqualification against any party, organization, or coalition, and/or its nominees for the 2028 National and Local Elections," said the Comelec. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)