50 provinces, cities adopt DOH peer support 'playbook'

FIFTY cities and provinces have so far adopted the Peer Support Groups Playbook of the Department of Health (DOH).

In a short statement, the DOH reported that 50 Provincial at City-Wide Health Systems (P/CWHS) have already adopted Peer Support Groups Playbook.

"Kabilang sa playbook ang mga training para sa mga peer facilitators at mga educational materials para higit pang buksan sa kabataan ang usaping mental health," said the DOH.

(Part of the playbook includes training for peer facilitators and educational materials to further open up mental health discussions among the youth.)

The health department urged other local government units (LGUs) to also adopt the Playbook in order to enhance their fight against suicide.

"Inirerekomenda ng DOH ang patuloy na pagsuporta sa mga youth-led peer support group para matugunan ang lumalaking pangangailangan para sa mga programang may kinalaman sa mental health," it said.

(The DOH recommends continued support for youth-led peer support groups to address the growing demand for mental health-related programs.)

"Sa pamamagitan ng peer support groups, nagkakaroon ang kabataan ng ligtas na espasyo kung saan sila ay napapakinggan, nauunawaan, at nagiging bahagi ng isang inklusibo at pantay na komunidad," added the DOH.

(Through peer support groups, young people gain a safe space where they are heard, understood, and become part of an inclusive and equitable community.)

Data from the Philippine National Police shows that nearly 2,000 Filipinos committed suicide during the period of January to June 2025.

The DOH National Assessment of the Mental Health Literacy of Filipinos showed that around two out of every three Filipino youth are willing to seek help during times of challenges. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)