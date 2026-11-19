OUR family has cherished memories at the Peninsula from the Sunday dinners at the Nielsens even before it became Escolta, Prime rib dinner at Old Manila, and of course, Thai food at Spices. My sister celebrated her debut at the Peninsula ballroom where Jose Mari Chan serenaded her, after which my brothers sang the iconic Ryan Cayabyab song with my brothers from Smokey Mountain "Da Coconut Nut" because my mother was funny that way. It brought the house down though.

This hotel close to my family's heart is celebrating 50 years of cherished memories, enduring friendships, and legendary hospitality, and an unmatched Lobby where I have brought several of my foreign visitors. The hotel celebrated its 50th birthday with a spectacular Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and gala, welcoming some 900 guests to an evening of music, Champagne, fine food, and dancing in its iconic Lobby.