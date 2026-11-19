OUR family has cherished memories at the Peninsula from the Sunday dinners at the Nielsens even before it became Escolta, Prime rib dinner at Old Manila, and of course, Thai food at Spices. My sister celebrated her debut at the Peninsula ballroom where Jose Mari Chan serenaded her, after which my brothers sang the iconic Ryan Cayabyab song with my brothers from Smokey Mountain "Da Coconut Nut" because my mother was funny that way. It brought the house down though.
This hotel close to my family's heart is celebrating 50 years of cherished memories, enduring friendships, and legendary hospitality, and an unmatched Lobby where I have brought several of my foreign visitors. The hotel celebrated its 50th birthday with a spectacular Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and gala, welcoming some 900 guests to an evening of music, Champagne, fine food, and dancing in its iconic Lobby.
Leading the celebration was The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, chairman of The Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (HSH), accompanied by his son Philip Kadoorie, HSH deputy chairman, and daughter-in-law Audrey; HSH Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Vuchot; Chief Operating Officer Gareth Roberts; and The Peninsula Manila Managing Director Kevin Tsang.
Joining them were members of the HSH and The Peninsula Manila Boards of Directors, descendants of founding fathers P.L. Lim and Charlie Palanca, who brought the Peninsula brand to Manila and built the Lepanto building in Paseo.
Makati City Mayor Nancy Binay, Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque, diplomats, business and society figures, and generations of friends of The Pen joined the festivities. Among the guests was Mila Magsaysay Valenzuela, daughter of former President Ramon Magsaysay and the hotel’s original Public Relations and Social Director.
Hosted by musical theater luminary Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, the evening opened with The Peninsula’s 50th anniversary song and a video tracing the hotel’s history since 1976. Managing Director Kevin Tsang welcomed guests to one of the hotel’s most cherished traditions, recalling The Peninsula Manila’s place in the lives of Filipino families and its enduring reputation as the “home of Christmas.”
For Sir Michael, the occasion was especially personal. He recalled the friendship between his father, Lord Lawrence Kadoorie, his uncle Horace Kadoorie, and their Philippine partners, whose vision brought the first Peninsula hotel outside Hong Kong to Manila in 1976. He also fondly remembered Las Guitarras playing “Cielito Lindo” in The Lobby and paid a heartfelt tribute to the “unmatched Filipino charm” that has distinguished the hotel for five decades. That spirit of hospitality, he observed, has traveled far beyond Manila, carried by Filipino colleagues who have gone on to serve and lead Peninsula hotels around the world. As one guest remarked afterward, Sir Michael’s speech beautifully captured the Filipino character.
The evening’s most magical moment came when Sir Michael Kadoorie, Philip Kadoorie, Benjamin Vuchot, Gareth Roberts, and Kevin Tsang joined together to illuminate the hotel’s magnificent 45-foot Christmas tree and the entire Peninsula Manila. The Mandaluyong Children’s Choir, dressed as miniature Peninsula pages, filled The Lobby with Christmas carols, while the AMP Big Band kept the celebrations going with hits spanning the 1970s to the present.
Peninsula Champagne and red and white wines flowed freely, while lavish buffet stations showcased specialties from all 12 Peninsula hotels worldwide. Soon, guests were dancing in The Lobby and Salon de Ning, surrounded by familiar faces, old friends, and generations of families whose lives have been intertwined with the hotel.
Through 50 years of Manila’s changing fortunes, The Peninsula Manila has remained a beloved landmark and gathering place. But perhaps its greatest achievement is something less tangible: the affection of a city that long ago gave it two familiar names, “Manila Pen” and “The Pen.”
And on this golden anniversary evening, it was clear that Manila still knows how to celebrate with The Pen.
And The Pen still knows how to throw a party.