5,000 domestic helpers in demand

CLOSE to 5,000 jobs as domestic helpers are up for the grabs due to high vacancies in the country, according to the Bureau of Local Employment (BLE).

Based on the data from BLE, the top job vacancy is domestic helpers during the period of June 14 to 20.

A total of 4,883 vacancies for domestic helpers are registered with the BLE.

This is followed by the high demand for 2,812 customer service assistants, according to the agency.

There are also 2,775 job vacancies for call center agents.

The BLE said production workers are also in demand with 1,170 job vacancies.

Completing the top 5 are demands for service crew with 948 vacancies.

The BLE said the data is based on the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Employment Information System (PEIS) sourced nationwide.

Also serving as source of information by BLE are those from the government-run job matching portal, PhilJobNet. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)