5,000 HIV cases recorded in Q3 of 2025

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, November 27, 2025, reported over 5,500 new human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases from July to September 2025.

Based on the 3rd Quarter HIV and Aids Surveillance of the Philippines report, the DOH recorded 5,583 new HIV cases for the period of July to September 2025, specifically 2,176 in July, 1,608 in August, and 1,799 in September 2025.

"In July to September 2025, there were 5,583 confirmed HIV-positive individuals reported, which is 22 percent higher than the cases recorded in the same quarter last year," the DOH said.

The latest data shows that an average of 61 individuals are diagnosed with HIV daily as of the third quarter of 2025.

The health department said that the average daily number of newly reported HIV cases has increased from 50 during the same period last year.

"Compared to the previous year third quarter average of 50 cases per day, there has been a 22 percent increase with this year's quarter average of 61 cases per day," said the DOH.

The DOH noted that five regions account for 61 percent, or 3,408, of the total cases reported between July and September 2025.

These include the National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Central Visayas, and Davao Region.

The health department attributed the increasing data to the improved HIV testing in the country.

"Expanded testing strategies yielded a wider coverage for diagnosis, thus capturing more cases in the country," said the DOH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)