50K PUVs under service contracting scheme to serve 15M passengers

MANILA – The government will roll out a nationwide service contracting program starting April 15 to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices on commuters and public transport workers, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Thursday.

In a video message, Marcos said the initiative was approved following the latest meeting of the UPLIFT Committee, an inter-agency coordinating body led by the President to cushion the impacts of soaring fuel prices driven by tensions in the Middle East.

Under the program, the government will pay public utility vehicle (PUV) operators and drivers between PHP40 and PHP100 per kilometer, on top of their regular fare income.

Commuters will also benefit from at least a 20-percent fare discount.

The program will prioritize routes linked to train systems and major bus corridors to improve connectivity and commuting efficiency, the President explained.

“Ipapatupad ito sa buong bansa at inaasahang sasaklaw sa halos 50,000 PUV, 1,000 operator at hanggang 15 milyong pasahero (It will be implemented nationwide, covering around 50,000 PUVs, 1,000 operators, and up to 15 million passengers),” he said.

The service contracting scheme will be implemented during off-peak hours to ensure transport availability even outside rush hours, with Global Positioning System (GPS) monitoring to ensure compliance and service quality.

The initiative revives a pandemic-era program designed to stabilize public transport operations, now repurposed to address fuel-driven cost pressures.

The move comes as the Philippines grapples with a declared energy emergency, following global oil supply disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. (PNA)