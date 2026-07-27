51 arrested over protest-related violations

“Bawal naman magtatakip ng mukha lalo na ‘yung nangyari noong September last year, nakita niyo naman di ba and ayaw natin payagan na sila pa ay magpatuloy na manggulo diyan sa kalsada and maapektuhan of course ‘yung tahimik na nagpo-protesta,” he said.

(Covering one's face is prohibited, especially considering what happened in September last year. You saw what happened, didn't you? We don't want to allow those people to continue causing trouble on the streets and, of course, affect those who are peacefully protesting.)

“Nagva-vandalism sila, anlalaki nung vinandalize nila doon and ‘yung nagtatakip ng mukha,” he added.

(They were vandalizing property. The graffiti they left was huge, and they were also covering their faces.)

On September 21, 2025, as the country commemorated the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law under former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., violence broke out near Ayala Bridge and Mendiola, after a group of masked protesters allegedly threw rocks, bottles, paint, and other objects at police officers.

A trailer truck and a motorcycle were set on fire.

Police were not able to recognize those involved in the chaos due to the cover in their faces. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)