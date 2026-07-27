51 arrested over protest-related violations

AT LEAST 51 individuals were arrested for various violations, as they participated in protest actions ahead of the fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
In an interview with reporters, PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Naratez Jr. said the arrested individuals were arrested for violation of Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, Batas Pambansa 880 or the Public Assembly Act of 1985, and local ordinances related to the wearing of balaclava, a type of cloth headgear that covers the head, neck and most of the face.
“Bawal naman magtatakip ng mukha lalo na ‘yung nangyari noong September last year, nakita niyo naman di ba and ayaw natin payagan na sila pa ay magpatuloy na manggulo diyan sa kalsada and maapektuhan of course ‘yung tahimik na nagpo-protesta,” he said.
(Covering one's face is prohibited, especially considering what happened in September last year. You saw what happened, didn't you? We don't want to allow those people to continue causing trouble on the streets and, of course, affect those who are peacefully protesting.)
“Nagva-vandalism sila, anlalaki nung vinandalize nila doon and ‘yung nagtatakip ng mukha,” he added.
(They were vandalizing property. The graffiti they left was huge, and they were also covering their faces.)
On September 21, 2025, as the country commemorated the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law under former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., violence broke out near Ayala Bridge and Mendiola, after a group of masked protesters allegedly threw rocks, bottles, paint, and other objects at police officers.
A trailer truck and a motorcycle were set on fire.
Police were not able to recognize those involved in the chaos due to the cover in their faces. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)