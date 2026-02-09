51 more Cambodia OFWs back home

ANOTHER batch of 51 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Cambodia has been safely repatriated by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a statement, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) reported that the OFWs arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on February 8, via Philippine Airlines flight PR 2622 from Techno International Airport in Phnom Penh.

"Matagumpay na nakauwi sa bansa ang 51 Pilipinong biktima ng human trafficking mula Cambodia," said the Owwa.

(Fifty-one Filipino victims of human trafficking from Cambodia have successfully returned home.)

This brings the total number of distressed OFWs repatriated from Cambodia to almost 1,000.

The DMW said over 900 OFWs have already been brought home from Cambodia in the last five years.

"There are a total of 927 OFWs who have been repatriated from Cambodia since 2022," said the DMW.

Upon arrival, the OFWs were immediately provided with financial assistance, food, temporary shelter, and land and domestic transportation assistance, especially for those who have yet to return to their respective provinces.

The returning OFWs also underwent initial briefing, profiling, and assessment before being turned over to relevant government agencies for further assistance, rehabilitation, and reintegration. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)