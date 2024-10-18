525 OFWs back home from Lebanon

NEARLY a year since starting to offer voluntary repatriation for those in Lebanon, more than 500 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been safely brought home from the crisis-hit state.

Data from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) showed that there are already a total of 525 OFWs, as well as 30 dependents, who have been repatriated through the government's voluntary repatriation program, as of October 17.

In October alone, a total of 86 OFWs and two dependents have been brought home from Lebanon.

Earlier in 2024, there were 328 OFWs and 22 dependents successfully repatriated.

In 2023, there were 111 OFWs and six dependents who came home from Lebanon.

The department earlier said it expects more OFW returnees from Lebanon in the coming weeks.

"There is intensified efforts of the Philippine government to repatriate Filipinos to further ensure their safety amidst the escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict," said the DMW.

Records show that there are over 11,000 OFWs based in Lebanon. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)