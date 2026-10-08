53 arrested over planned school attacks in South Cotabato

AUTHORITIES arrested 53 individuals allegedly involved in online threats and the grooming of minors to carry out school attacks in South Cotabato following the shooting at Banga National High School on September 18, 2026.

In an interview with reporters on Thursday, October 8, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said authorities had detected and stopped 53 planned school shootings in that province.

“They were the ones influencing (the minors), and they were the ones doing it. That night, that week, there were 53 planned school shootings in South Cotabato. We stopped all of them. We couldn’t talk about them at the time because it was still very sensitive, and there were also children in conflict with the law. But that’s how serious this problem is,” Remulla said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

Remulla said the planned attacks were not coordinated.

“They were not coordinated attacks. They were separate (acts). It’s a very loose organization,” Remulla said.

Remulla said one of those arrested was allegedly the groomer of the 14-year-old suspect in the shooting at Banga National High School, which left three people dead, including the shooter, and eight others injured.

The shooter reportedly had psychological problems that his parents detected in April. They tried to address the problems by seeking help from mental health professionals, but their interventions were unsuccessful.

Remulla had earlier said the shooter was heavily involved in the dark web, which he said influenced him. / TPM