5,500 repatriated OFWs find local jobs

CLOSE to 5,500 repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been able to successfully find employment opportunities in the country.

Data provided by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) showed that a total of 5,480 repatriated OFWs have been hired by private firms and government agencies via the National Reintegration Network.

"One of the main goals of the program is to help OFWs find jobs in the country," said the DMW.

It said that a total of 2,467 repatriated OFWs benefitted from their employment facilitation activities.

The DMW said it also referred 1,805 repatriated OFWs to the Department of Labor and Employment, 656 to the Department of Tourism, 383 to the Department of Health, 151 to the Department of Public Works and Highways, and 18 to the Department of Education.

In a related development, the DMW said more than 10,400 OFWs and their dependents have been safely repatriated from the Middle East since the start of hostilities in the region.

A total of 10,446 OFWs and dependents have returned home following the war between the United States and Iran, as of June 17.

"Of the total number, 8,281 are OFWs, 1,803 are their dependents, while 362 are stranded Filipinos, who were assisted by the government," said the DMW.

It said it will continue to help bring home OFWs looking to leave the Middle East.

"The government will continue to take immediate action for the safety of overseas Filipino workers and their families from the Middle East," said the DMW. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)