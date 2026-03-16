55K cops, force multipliers to secure Holy Week, summer travelers

MANILA – Nearly 55,000 police officers and force multipliers will be deployed nationwide starting March 29 to secure Holy Week and summer travelers, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

The deployment, under the PNP's Oplan Ligtas Sumvac 2026, will run until May 31.

At a press briefing in Camp Crame, Col. Anna Liza Macapinlac, chief of the PNP-Public Safety Division of the Directorate for Operations, said 54,989 personnel will be deployed: 36,163 PNP personnel, 4,738 from augmented units, and 14,088 from auxiliary groups and force multipliers.

"Among our key operational measures is the ensuring of maximum police presence in strategic locations to deter criminal activities and to immediately respond to public concerns," she said.

She said the PNP has not monitored specific threats but noted police units will be on heightened alert starting March 29.

Macapinlac added that Police Community Relations units will conduct a massive information campaign to raise public awareness and promote safety reminders.

The Anti-Cybercrime Group was ordered to intensify cyberpatrolling and information drives against fraudulent travel offers, fake online bookings, and other online scams.

All police regional offices were also directed to conduct inspections and mobile patrols to ensure police presence in crowded areas such as bus terminals, seaports, airports, and other transport hubs.

Travel typically surges during summer as families use the long holidays and school break to visit provinces, attend reunions, and vacation in resorts, beaches, and other tourist spots.

Several national events also fall during the period, including Philippine Veterans Week, Araw ng Kagitingan, Labor Day, Flores de Mayo, and the observance of Holy Week from March 30 to April 3. (PNA)