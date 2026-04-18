5,600 Pinoy seafarers remain stranded in Persian, Oman gulf

MORE than 5,600 Filipino seafarers continue to be stranded in the waters in the Middle East on board over 500 vessels amid the prevailing crisis in the Gulf region.

Data provided by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) shows that there are a total of 5,663 Filipino seafarers still stuck in 533 ships that are currently in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

Broken down per area, the Department said there are 4,844 Filipino seafarers in 462 vessels still in the Persian Gulf.

On the other hand, the DMW said the 71 vessels in the Gulf of Oman currently carries 819 Filipino seafarers.

In a press briefing, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac assured they are doing continuous monitoring of the vessels with Filipino crew members.

"There is constant communication with licensed manning agencies and seafarers' unions for updates about the situation of Filipino crew members," said DMW.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier said Iran gave assurances that Philippine-flagged vessels, energy sources, and all ships carrying Filipino seafarers would be allowed safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

This was after the Philippines sought a “non-hostile country” status from Iran amid the crisis in the Middle East. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)